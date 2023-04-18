Notre Dame High School’s hall of fame baseball, softball coach to retire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame Regional High School’s Jeff Graviett is ending his 27-year-run as head baseball and softball coach.

According to the school, Graviett is retiring from his coaching roles at the end of the this year’s baseball season.

While he is retiring from coaching, Graviett will remain a familiar face in Notre Dame athletics.

The school said his retirement from coaching will allow Graviett to focus solely on his role as Notre Dame’s athletic director.

“There are so many great memories over the years, but my top three are of the state titles,” said Jeff Graviett in a released statement. “The 2009 baseball team will always be my first state championship. What a tremendous group of coaches and young men on that team. Witnessing the father daughter moment with Ray (Reinagel) and Lauren (Reinagel Pobst) during the 2009 softball state title game will always be unforgettable. And the 2015 baseball group – I was around most of those guys since they were 12 years old – watching them dominate the postseason was one of the most remarkable runs I have ever seen a team make.”

According to Notre Dame, Graviett’s baseball teams have won 11 district championships, made five final four appearances and brought home state titles in both 2009 and 2015. As softball coach, his team won a state title in 2009, along with 17 district championships and nine final fours.

He has some hall of fame tittles to add to his accomplishments .

Coach Graviett was named the Missouri Baseball Coach of the Year in 2009 and has been inducted into several hall of fames; including, Notre Dame’s Athletic Hall of Fame, the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2018), and the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association (MHSBCA) Hall of Fame (2019).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.