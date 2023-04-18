Man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in 2021 Stoddard Co. deadly shooting

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of another man in February 2021.

Anthony T. Jenkins, Sr. was convicted Monday, April 17 of voluntary manslaughter and felony tampering with physical evidence during a felony case.

He had previously pleaded guilty to both charges.

Jenkins, Sr. was sentenced to the maximum 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was also sentenced to the maximum four years in prison for the tampering charge. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith, Jenkins, Sr. shot and killed the victim with a Glock .22 firearm in the chest around Feb. 21, 2021. It happened at Jenkins, Sr.’s home in Bernie.

