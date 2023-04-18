Heartland Votes

Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address turns himself in

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.(Source: Kansas City Police Dept. via CNN)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The man accused of shooting a 16-year-old Black boy who had gone to the wrong address to pick up his siblings has been taken into custody.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to Lester’s home where he rang the doorbell.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)

Lester, who lives alone, told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. According to court records, Lester stated that he fired two shots within a few seconds of opening the door.

He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

According to court records, Yarl told investigators he rang the doorbell and waited some time before the man, later identified as Lester, inside opened the door, holding a firearm. Yarl said he was then shot in the head and fell to the ground where he was shot a second time.

Yarl told investigators he then ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Notre Dame High School announced Paul Unterreiner is stepping down from his role as the boys...
Notre Dame High School head basketball coach stepping down
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

Latest News

A man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for...
Advance man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child porn possession
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment