Jackson Food Truck Rally returns

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Looking to try something new to eat or satisfy a craving? You might want to head to the St Louis Iron Mountain & Railroad depot in Jackson, Missouri.

The Jackson Food Rally is returning to the location on the last Wednesday of the month from April through September.

Vendors will be serving up their dishes from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will also be other local businesses, live music and more.

For more information, follow the Jackson Food Truck Rally Facebook page.

