Ill. State Police squad car sideswiped during traffic stop in Williamson Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police squad car was sideswiped during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, April 18.

According to a release from ISP, the traffic stop was around 11:16 a.m. on Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 56, north of Marion.

They say the trooper was parked on I-57 with emergency lights activated.

While finishing an inspection on a truck tractor semi-trailer, a Dodge Durango going southbound failed to move over and sideswiped the driver’s side mirror and door of the patrol car.

According to ISP, the trooper was inside the car at the time, but was uninjured.

The driver of the Durango, 37-year-old Lucas M. Williams, of West Frankfort, Ill., was also uninjured.

Williams was cited for Scott’s Law - improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

So far in 2023, ISP has had 10 crashes related to the move over law. In 2022, ISP had 23 move-over-law-crashes where eight troopers were injured.

You can read more about the move over law, also known as Scott’s Law, here.

