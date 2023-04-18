Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warming trend begins

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 4/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland is on a temperature rollercoaster with a warming trend beginning today and ending on a chillier note by the weekend.

Afternoon highs will quickly reach well into the 70s today, with moderate southwest breezes and relatively low humidity.

Wednesday is looking even warmer, but windier, with afternoon highs near or a bit above 80 degrees. Humidity will also be higher.

A stormy and wet period is shaping up for Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning as two weather systems move through the Heartland.

The first system will bring gusty winds and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night.

Large hail and damaging winds appears to be the biggest threat late afternoon or evening.

Most of southeast Missouri is outlooked at threat level 2 for severe thunderstorms.

A threat of heavy rain comes with the second system Friday into Friday night.

Rain should end Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will be chilly and windy.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the 50s.

Sunday is looking nicer, but still a bit chilly, with a possible frost threat by Sunday night.

