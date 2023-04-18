First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A warming trend will develop today, thanks to southwest breezes. This will take us into our next threat of wet and stormy weather Thursday into Friday. In the short term, today will be a dry and pleasant day with moderate southwest breezes and relatively low humidity levels. After a chilly morning we’ll warm up quickly with afternoon air temps well into the 70s. Wednesday will be warmer but windier, with afternoon highs near or a bit above 80°, along with higher humidity levels.

A stormy and wet period is shaping up for Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning as two weather systems move through the region. The first will bring gusty winds and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night. The second system will bring a threat of heavy rain Friday into Friday night. Rain should finally end on Saturday morning, but Saturday will be a chilly and windy day with daytime temps only in the 50s. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend though still a bit chilly. There may be a frost threat by Sunday night!

