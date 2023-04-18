Heartland Votes

DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax

Bear in Santa Claus
Bear in Santa Claus(Santa Claus Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police have removed the post about a bear sighting at Holiday World.

They say there is now more information, and Holiday World officials are working on a press release.

Officials with DNR tell us the sighting was a hoax. They say the photo was a sighting in Oregon last year.

Earlier Tuesday, police said they were contacted by Holiday Word Security about a bear caught on camera at the park.

They said it was seen on camera around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police warned people to be cautious and never approach wild animals.

They asked if you see the bear, please contact local authorities.

Bears have been seen in our area over the last several years, including one that was spotted several times in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Notre Dame High School announced Paul Unterreiner is stepping down from his role as the boys...
Notre Dame High School head basketball coach stepping down
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

Latest News

File photo of an empty classroom.
Missouri House passes bill for bullet-proof doors, windows on schools
The Jackson Food Rally is returning to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Railroad depot in April.
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns
Herrin Police report they are investigating a suspicious death.
Police: Suspicious death investigation underway in Herrin, Ill.
Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument
Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns