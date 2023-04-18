DNR says bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police have removed the post about a bear sighting at Holiday World.

They say there is now more information, and Holiday World officials are working on a press release.

Officials with DNR tell us the sighting was a hoax. They say the photo was a sighting in Oregon last year.

Earlier Tuesday, police said they were contacted by Holiday Word Security about a bear caught on camera at the park.

They said it was seen on camera around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police warned people to be cautious and never approach wild animals.

They asked if you see the bear, please contact local authorities.

Bears have been seen in our area over the last several years, including one that was spotted several times in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.