Deputies trying to ID driver after gas pump damaged

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are working to identify a driver after a video surveillance shows a car backing into a gas pump, damaging it and then driving off.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Five Star Convenience Store, on John Puryear Drive, on April 4 for a complaint of a driver that backed into a gas pump and drove away.

While looking at surveillance video, deputies say a white car that appears to be a new model Chevrolet Malibu pulled up to the pump and got fuel.

They said the female driver appeared to be under the influence.

The driver pulled the car into a parking spot near the business and three passengers got out and went inside the store.

Deputies say when the passengers returned to the car, the driver backed into a gas pump and drove off.

The damage to the pump was estimated at about $3,000.

The driver was described as a woman with long, dark hair wearing a dark gray shirt and light gray pants.

The sheriff’s office is trying to identify the driver of the vehicle, or any of the passengers. Deputies say the Chevy Malibu should have damage to its rear passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719. You can also text WKY and your tip to 847411.

