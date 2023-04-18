Christian organization helps fill a need with tornado cleanup efforts in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When members of the Christian Aid Ministries Disaster Response Team heard about the devastation of the recent tornado in Bollinger County, they were filled with compassion and a desire to help.

The team is taking action—cleaning up debris, cutting up trees and filling any need the tornado victims may have.

Team member Ralph Burkholder said helping residents impacted in the community brings them joy.

”What we want people to know is that people care—there’s people out there that care about their lives and what happened and what took place that was out of their control,” Burkholder said. “We just want to show them love, that we care about them, and we want to help them get back on their feet again and that’s what our organization is about.”

Burkholder said the team is making progress in Bollinger Co. but there is more work to be done.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.