Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau City Council votes to expand Urban Deer Hunt

On Monday, April 17, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously to expand the number of locations where deer can be hunted in the fall.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 17, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously to expand the number of locations where deer can be hunted in the fall.

Officer Ty Metzger of the Cape Girardeau Police Department presented the council with the new locations at Monday’s council meeting. The new locations include areas in the Cape Woods Conservation Area, Casquin Park, Shawnee Park and specific areas along Highway 177 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

This would be the third year for the hunt to manage the number of deer that are living in the city limits. 

Metzger said the hunt could be called a success for the last two years because there were no injuries to hunters or others. The number of deer harvested was disappointing, however.

No changes were made to the type of deer to be harvested or the qualifications of the hunters and as in the past, the trail at Twin Trees Park will be closed to hikers. Additionally, the Cape Lacroix recreation trail will remain open in the Cape Woods Recreation Area.

The ordinance will need to be approved a second time to go into effect.

