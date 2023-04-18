Cape Girardeau church nomination to National Register of Historic Places approved, submitted to National Park Service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The nomination to add a Cape Girardeau church to the National Register of Historic Places was approved and submitted to the National Park Service.

The First Baptist Church at 200 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was nominated, along with Famous-Barr Warehouse in St. Louis and Uptown Theatre in Marceline.

It’s also known as the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation met on Friday, April 14 for its quarterly meeting and approved the nominations.

According to a release on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website, once approved by the council, the nominations are submitted to the National Parks Service National Register of Historic Places staff.

From there, a decision on whether to list the property is made within 45 days.

According to the DNR, the overall process of listing a property from the time SHPO receives the nomination to the time the NPS lists the property usually takes about 180 days.

