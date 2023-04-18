Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau church nomination to National Register of Historic Places approved, submitted to National Park Service

The First Baptist Church at 200 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was nominated to the National...
The First Baptist Church at 200 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The nomination to add a Cape Girardeau church to the National Register of Historic Places was approved and submitted to the National Park Service.

The First Baptist Church at 200 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was nominated, along with Famous-Barr Warehouse in St. Louis and Uptown Theatre in Marceline.

It’s also known as the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation met on Friday, April 14 for its quarterly meeting and approved the nominations.

According to a release on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website, once approved by the council, the nominations are submitted to the National Parks Service National Register of Historic Places staff.

From there, a decision on whether to list the property is made within 45 days.

According to the DNR, the overall process of listing a property from the time SHPO receives the nomination to the time the NPS lists the property usually takes about 180 days.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Notre Dame High School announced Paul Unterreiner is stepping down from his role as the boys...
Notre Dame High School head basketball coach stepping down
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
File photo of an empty classroom.
Missouri House passes bill for bullet-resistant doors, windows on schools
Trails at a popular eastern Kentucky state park are closed Tuesday because of a fire. The fire...
Trails at popular Ky. state park closed due to fire
Family of murder victim claim prosecutors mishandled the case, sue Kim Gardner
Family of murder victim claim prosecutors mishandled the case, sue Kim Gardner