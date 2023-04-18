Heartland Votes

Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail

Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement at the Clay County Jail.(Clay County Jail)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man charged in the shooting of a Kansas City 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center and booked on a $200,000 bond. He bonded out a short time later.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to a home.

Lester told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

Ralph ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911. He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

