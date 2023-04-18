8th annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail May 6-7

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - More than 250 years of handmade pottery making experience will be on display at the 8th annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail.

According to organizers, nine potters will open their studios at six different locations Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to showcase their work.

The studios are located in or near Murphysboro, Carbondale, Alto Pass and Makanda.

Participating potters include Karen Fiorino, Gene and Beth Smout, Dan Johnson, Darby Ortolano, Steve Grimmer, Kari Woolsey, Rob Lorenz, Stephanie Dukat and Harris Deller.

