Thrillville Thrillbillies launch coloring contest for kids; look for mascot name suggestions

The Thrillville Thrillbillies launched a coloring contest for kids. The team is also looking...
The Thrillville Thrillbillies launched a coloring contest for kids. The team is also looking for help naming their mascots.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies launched a coloring contest for kids.

The team is also looking for help naming their mascots.

According to a release from Oasis Outdoors, multiple winning entries will be featured on an official game day jersey worn by Thrillbillies players.

“Kids from fifth grade and younger are encouraged to complete the contest coloring sheet that includes the Thrillbillies official jersey logo as well as the rabbit and deer logos. We’ll choose several winners, and their drawings will be featured on an official game day jersey at Mtn Dew Park on June 21st for Kids Run the Ballpark Night,” Lauren Surprenant, Thrillbillies manager of sales and partnerships, said in the release.

They’re also looking for kids to share their naming suggestions for the rabbit and white-tailed deer.

“Our mascots aren’t named yet, so we’re asking the kids to help out with that too,” Surprenant said.

Entries can be mailed to or dropped off in person at the Mtn Dew Park team store, located at 1000 Miners Drive, in Marion, Ill. They must be returned by Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be notified by phone on or before May 31.

The Thrillbillies open the season against the Jackson Rockabillys on May 31.

