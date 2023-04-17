SWAT team shoots barricaded, armed suspect inside home that caught fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was injured Monday morning during an officer-involved shooting that also involved a house fire.

A SWAT unit responded to the 6800 block of Balson Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday night for a report of “shots fired” as a suspect, a 31-year-old man, had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun. This is right off Manchester Avenue near Echoff. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect firing off rounds inside and outside the home.

As the SWAT team was evacuating nearby residents, police say the home caught fire. As the evacuations continued, the suspect poked his head out of a window and aimed his rifle at police. Officers fired at the suspect, who fell out of the window after being struck by gunfire. The suspect was critically injured after being shot by police and was transported to the hospital. According to police, he is currently listed in stable condition. Manchester Avenue remained closed until about 5 a.m. as police investigated the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. News 4 will update this developing story once police release more information.

