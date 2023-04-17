Suspects arrested after using counterfeit $100 bills at southern Ill. stores

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 10, officers with the Metropolis Police Department responded to a report of a person using counterfeit $100 bills at a Family Dollar.

According to a release from the Metropolis Department of Public Safety, authorities conducted a traffic stop after locating the suspects’ vehicle in the 600 block of W. 10th St. in Metropolis, Illinois.

After investigation, it was revealed that the suspects, Lanaeja Carter, 22, of Urbana, Ill., and Jasmine Roach, 32, of Champaign, Ill., used counterfeit $100 bills at Big John’s and Dollar General as well.

Carter and Roach were taken to the Massac County Detention Center and charged with theft and forgery.

