A sunny, breezy start to your work week along

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday Heartland. Today was filled with sunshine and some windy conditions, temps in the upper 60′s. Winds will settle down tonight giving us mostly clear skies and a chilly temps. Our northern counties have the potential to see some frost development, with temps dropping to the mid 40′s.

With a cool start to our Tuesday temps will warm up fairly quickly into the mid to upper 70′s for most places. Warm temps will continue for the next couple of day reaching the low 80s by Wednesday. With warming temps we will see more active weather. Models are showing severe weather for Thursday into Friday, along with heavy rain showers for Saturday.

