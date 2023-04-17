Heartland Votes

A sunny, breezy start to your work week along

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday Heartland. Today was filled with sunshine and some windy conditions, temps in the upper 60′s. Winds will settle down tonight giving us mostly clear skies and a chilly temps. Our northern counties have the potential to see some frost development, with temps dropping to the mid 40′s.

With a cool start to our Tuesday temps will warm up fairly quickly into the mid to upper 70′s for most places. Warm temps will continue for the next couple of day reaching the low 80s by Wednesday. With warming temps we will see more active weather. Models are showing severe weather for Thursday into Friday, along with heavy rain showers for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/17
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 4/17
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 4/17
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/17.
First Alert noon forecast 4/17
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 4/17
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 4/17