Springfield Cardinals announce Adam Wainwright start at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced Adam Wainwright will make a rehab start on Wednesday at Hammons Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals righthander will start against the Midland Rockhounds. The first pitch on Wednesday is at 12:05 p.m.Tickets will sell fast, so get yours now http://atmilb.com/3TLDwDg

#STLCards RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to make an MLB Rehab Start at Hammons Field this Wednesday, April 19!



First pitch against the Midland Rockhounds is at 12:05pm. Gates open at 11:05am.



Tickets will sell fast, so get yours now 👉 https://t.co/HEPLVU4icf pic.twitter.com/JJ8ywj1iaO — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 17, 2023

Wainwright injured his groin before the start of the season. The 41-year-old pitcher has hinted this would be his final season with the Cardinals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.