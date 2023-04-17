Southern 7 Health Dept. to hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May.

According to S7HD, they are able to continue this service through a grant funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The WOW van travels to high health-risk communities in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Upcoming WOW van clinics include:

May 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Rogan’s Country Pharmacy, Pulaski

May 3 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Cobden Dollar General Store

May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Cairo Dollar General Store

May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center

May 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Pope County High School

May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Hardin County High School

May 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Eddyville Village Hall

May 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - SMILES Senior Center, Mounds

May 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Southern 7 Head Start, Mounds

According to the health department, free services available on the WOW van include NARCAN training, blood pressure check, colorectal cancer tests and medication disposal packets.

Charged services include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests, well water tests, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

They say all services will be offered while supplies are available.

No appointment is required and walk-ins are welcome.

According to S7HD, charged services require a health insurance card. Those need a COVID-19 booster should bring their vaccine card.

