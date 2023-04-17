Heartland Votes

Southern 7 Health Dept. to hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May

The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May.

According to S7HD, they are able to continue this service through a grant funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The WOW van travels to high health-risk communities in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Upcoming WOW van clinics include:

  • May 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Rogan’s Country Pharmacy, Pulaski
  • May 3 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Cobden Dollar General Store
  • May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Cairo Dollar General Store
  • May 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center
  • May 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Pope County High School
  • May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Hardin County High School
  • May 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Eddyville Village Hall
  • May 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - SMILES Senior Center, Mounds
  • May 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Southern 7 Head Start, Mounds

According to the health department, free services available on the WOW van include NARCAN training, blood pressure check, colorectal cancer tests and medication disposal packets.

Charged services include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests, well water tests, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

They say all services will be offered while supplies are available.

No appointment is required and walk-ins are welcome.

According to S7HD, charged services require a health insurance card. Those need a COVID-19 booster should bring their vaccine card.

