Small Business Fair held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a wrap on the first Carbondale Small Business Fair.

The event was held at the Carbondale Civic Center on Sunday, April 17.

Organizers said the fair provided opportunities for small businesses to network, showcase their products and services, and connect with potential buyers and clients.

The executive director of Carbondale’s Chamber of Commerce says the money raised over the weekend will go right back into the community.

“The businesses have been asked to let us know what items or what they need and with a price tag on it so we’ll draw these names out of a jar and if their name is drawn we’ll help fund that, I think one of them needed a new generator and so we’re going to purchase them a generator if they are chosen,” said William Lo.

Currently, the next date for this fair is yet to be determined.

Organizers said another fair could possibly take place around Christmas time.

