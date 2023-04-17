Heartland Votes

SIU holds Arbor Day Tree Planting event

By Josh Seabaugh
Apr. 16, 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In conjunction with their Tree Campus Higher Education designation, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be holding an Earth Day/Arbor Day Treen Planting event.

On Wednesday, April 26, those interested in planting trees to celebrate Arbor Day can meet behind Lot 4, between Communications and Thompson Point. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m.

The Tree Planting event is planned to take place in rain or shine. It is recommended that those joining wear jeans and closed-toed shoes.

For more information about the event, or to volunteer, you can send an email to dtippy@siu.edu.

