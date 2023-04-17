SEMO Baseball comes from behind against Tennessee Tech for 8-6 win and series sweep

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trailing 6-5 in the 8th inning, the SEMO bats came to life.

With the bases loaded, three consecutive Redhawks batters delivered base hits. Josh Cameron, Lincoln Andrews and Peyton Leeper, in that order, put SEMO back in front for good.

Tennessee Tech vs SEMO

The Redhawks held on to their lead in the ninth to seal the 8-6 victory and series sweep of Tennessee Tech.

SEMO improves to 10-2 and first place in the OVC.

