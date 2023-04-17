Heartland Votes

SEMO Baseball comes from behind against Tennessee Tech for 8-6 win and series sweep

Tennessee Tech vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trailing 6-5 in the 8th inning, the SEMO bats came to life.

With the bases loaded, three consecutive Redhawks batters delivered base hits. Josh Cameron, Lincoln Andrews and Peyton Leeper, in that order, put SEMO back in front for good.

Tennessee Tech vs SEMO

The Redhawks held on to their lead in the ninth to seal the 8-6 victory and series sweep of Tennessee Tech.

SEMO improves to 10-2 and first place in the OVC.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s warm and clear in the Heartland this morning, but by the late morning and into the...
First Alert: Severe weather this evening
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon

Latest News

Battle of the Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game
Carbondale hosts second annual Battle of the Mississippi All-Star Game
Metzger accepts her award at the Missouri Wrestling Association banquet.
Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger named Class 2 District 1 Girls Wrestler of the Year
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/16/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/16/23
Fan of the Week: Tracy Metzger
Fan of the Week