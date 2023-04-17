Heartland Votes

Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says

Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday, April 13, 2023.(Yarl family)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 16-year-old seriously injured in a shooting Thursday has been released from medical care and is recovering at home.

The father of Ralph Yarl told KCTV5 that his son was taken home and even able to walk some in the hospital parking lot.

The teen was trying to pick up his siblings from a house in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th Street. After knocking at the door, he was shot.

Police said on Sunday they held the shooter for 24 hours and did not charge him. Police added that they needed a statement from the victim.

The North Kansas City Schools district described the Staley High School junior as an “excellent student and talented musician.”

Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support for Yarl, as the incident has garnered national attention.

