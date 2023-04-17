One woman’s goat farm journey

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she brought a small bit of it to Carbondale’s Civic Center.

Shaelee Swisher is a full-time college student at John A. Logan. Swisher also owns a business called “Loving The Farm” in Campbell Hill, Ill.

According to Swisher, at the farm, you can do yoga with the goats, play twister, go hiking with them, or even hire the animals to attend events. Events like a family reunion, photography session, birthday party, and just about anything in between. You can even set up a zoom call.

Swisher said it started when her very first goat was brought to her at fifteen. That’s when she said a conversation with her Dad kick-started her career.

”I was talking to my dad and I said hey goats aren’t supposed to be by themselves, they’re supposed to have other goats, and she needs to have a fence and she needs to be moved outside,” Swisher said. “He kind of was like, who do you think is going to pay for all of this and so I ended up setting up a business plan and take out a USDA youth loan and then our first two kinder goats Anna and Bella and we’ve been breeding and owning an Agritainment farm since.”

If goats aren’t your thing, they also have several bunnies. Swisher said a visit to the farm must be set up by appointment.

