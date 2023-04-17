Heartland Votes

Nashville artists to perform at Ivan LaGrand Memorial Golf Tournament concert

Two Nashville musicians will perform as part of the Ivan LaGrand Memorial Golf Tournament.
Two Nashville musicians will perform as part of the Ivan LaGrand Memorial Golf Tournament.(WLUC photo)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Nashville musicians will perform as part of the Ivan LaGrand Memorial Golf Tournament.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, a special country concert will be held Sunday, June 4 featuring Greg Pratt and Angie Rey.

You can click here for ticket information.

The golf tournament is June 5 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. and tee time is at 1 p.m.

The four-person scramble raises money for First Responder Education Scholarships.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/17
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

On Saturday, June 17, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will host its second...
2nd annual Juneteenth day celebration in Cape Girardeau set for June 17
The Thrillville Thrillbillies launched a coloring contest for kids. The team is also looking...
Thrillville Thrillbillies launch coloring contest for kids; look for mascot name suggestions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff...
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on April 18 in honor of two soldiers killed in helicopter crash
The last day to register to vote for the Kentucky primary is Monday, April 17.
Last day to register for Ky. May primary election