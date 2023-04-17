Heartland Votes

Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop

Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.

Police in Marion say officers stopped a man for allegedly speeding in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 57 early on Monday morning, April 17 and found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

They say 44-year-old William Davis, of Lexington, Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much; and even then, the drug has to be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/17
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

The last day to register to vote for the Kentucky primary is Monday, April 17.
Last day to register for Ky. May primary election
Nicholas S. Williams, 25, of Martin, was charged with aggravated assault, simple possession,...
Martin, Tenn. man accused of shooting at vehicle
Kenny C. Snow, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery.
Man arrested in connection with Texaco, Ill. stabbing
The old Broadway Theatre building was badly damaged in a fire in March 2021.
Group to present rehab proposal for old Broadway Theater