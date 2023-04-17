Heartland Votes

Martin, Tenn. man accused of shooting at vehicle

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man wanted on several warrants is accused of shooting at a vehicle.

Nicholas S. Williams, 25, of Martin, was charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon.

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, April 17.

According to Martin police, at around 8:10 a.m. on April 10 a woman showed up in their lobby to report an unknown subject fired three shots from some type of handgun towards her vehicle as she was traveling by the intersection of Old Fulton Road and Lakeview Circle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators later identified the alleged shooter as Williams. They say he also had two active arrest warrants from Gibson County for unrelated offenses.

On April 12, they served a search warrant at a home on Lakeview Circle.

Williams was found inside the home and was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the home, investigators found a small amount of marijuana, digital scales and a Ruger .22 caliber rifle with the buttstock sawed off, serial numbers altered and the barrel shortened. They also found several rounds of ammunition and magazines.

Police say Williams has been previously convicted of domestic assault and cannot possess a firearm.

