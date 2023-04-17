Man arrested in connection with Texaco, Ill. stabbing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday evening, April 14.

Kenny C. Snow, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they along with Mt. Vernon police officers and Illinois State police troopers, responded to the 21000 block of Snapdragon Lane in Texico for a reported domestic violence incident with someone injured and shots fired.

Officers found one of the residents of the home, a 41-year-old man, was the victim of a stabbing. He was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to another hospital.

They say the suspect, identified as Snow, who also lives at the home, had left before officers arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, Snow was found walking on Illinois Highway 37 near the intersection of Beal Road. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, including cases being handled by the Mt. Vernon Police Department that happened earlier the same day.

