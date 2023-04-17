Heartland Votes

Last day to register for Ky. May primary election

The last day to register to vote for the Kentucky primary is Monday, April 17.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The last day to register to vote for the Kentucky primary is Monday, April 17.

According to the commonwealth, online registration must be received by 4 p.m. local time. Mailed registrations can be postmarked April 17 and be counted.

Registrations returned to the clerk’s office will be accepted by close of business.

You can click here for more information on how to register.

