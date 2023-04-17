Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police requesting assistance in identifying burglary suspects

On April 15, KSP received a report of a burglary that occurred in the Water Valley area in...
On April 15, KSP received a report of a burglary that occurred in the Water Valley area in Graves County.(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting public assistance in identifying burglary suspects in Graves County.

On April 15, KSP received a report of a burglary that occurred in the Water Valley area in Graves County. According to a release from the KSP, The reported burglary took place in the early morning hours.

The property owner reported multiple items had been stolen, including a catalytic convertor, battery charger, home décor, three wheel bicycle and other miscellaneous items.

The images of the suspects were retried from a security camera on the property. The investigation is currently ongoing by Trooper Fox.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1. You can contact them at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s warm and clear in the Heartland this morning, but by the late morning and into the...
First Alert: Severe weather this evening
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon

Latest News

In conjunction with their Tree Campus Higher Education designation, Southern Illinois...
SIU holds Arbor Day Tree Planting event
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., concert organist, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will perform at Shryock...
Raúl Prieto Ramírez to perform free organ concert at Shryock Auditorium next month