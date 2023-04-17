Kentucky State Police requesting assistance in identifying burglary suspects

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting public assistance in identifying burglary suspects in Graves County.

On April 15, KSP received a report of a burglary that occurred in the Water Valley area in Graves County. According to a release from the KSP, The reported burglary took place in the early morning hours.

The property owner reported multiple items had been stolen, including a catalytic convertor, battery charger, home décor, three wheel bicycle and other miscellaneous items.

The images of the suspects were retried from a security camera on the property. The investigation is currently ongoing by Trooper Fox.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1. You can contact them at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.