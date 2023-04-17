Heartland Votes

Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial

Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge is threatening to put St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in contempt of court because no one from her office showed up for a murder case Monday.

The case against Jonathon Jones was set to start a trial by jury Monday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing a person near the Arch Grounds in September 2021. The assistant prosecutor on the case is reportedly on leave right now.

The judge in the case threatened to hold Gardner herself in contempt of court after no one from her office showed up for the trial. The judge set a hearing for next week for Gardner to prove why she shouldn’t be held in contempt.

Jones has been in jail on this case but has been granted a speedy trial. His attorney now wants the case dismissed because the prosecutor didn’t show up. But the judge has not yet decided whether the accused murderer will walk free.

News 4 reached out to a spokesperson for Gardner’s office for comment but did not receive a response as of the publication of this article.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition in February to remove Gardner from office, alleging she has neglected her duties as the lead prosecutor in St. Louis.

MO AG Bailey files amended petition for the removal of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

