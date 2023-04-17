Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger named Class 2 District 1 Girls Wrestler of the Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Mallorie Metzger has been named the Class 2 District 1 Girls Wrestler of the Year. The Missouri Wrestling Association announced the award during their banquet at Hickman High School.

Metzger placed fourth at the Class 2 State Championships this season competing in the weight class of 120.

She finished with an overall record of 40-4 and became the first girls medalist in Jackson Wrestling history.

