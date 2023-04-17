Heartland Votes

Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage roofs

Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage...
Homeowners in Hecker, Ill., face clean up after Saturday’s strong storms topple trees, damage roofs
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents of the small village of Hecker, Illinois, are cleaning up after strong storms damaged trees, fences and roofs Saturday night.

The village of approximately 500 residents was able to survey the damage at sunrise on Sunday after storms rolled through Saturday evening.

“I just stayed in the basement until it was over, and then I come up and see this,” said Dale Rist, who has lived in Hecker his entire life. “It sounded like a train coming through.”

A large tree in Rist’s backyard split at the trunk, sending part of the tree crashing into his driveway, narrowly missing his house.

“It took off a little bit of the roof and gutter, but not much,” he said. “It’s going to be expensive to get someone to come cut it up and haul it away.”

Several trees landed on top of outbuildings on the west side of town as lawn ornaments and other belongings scattered across neighborhoods.

“It was loud,” said Donald Barbeau, who spent Sunday morning picking up small tree branches in his yard. “Just the wind blowing, this stuff cracking, that’s about it. Praying the house didn’t blow away, or my shed or something!”

A few doors down, Sarah Happel and her family were left cleaning up minor damage. Happel was on her way home with her daughter following a softball game on the Missouri side of the river when the storm barreled through.

“We were getting texts that Hecker had funnel clouds and severe damage,” she said. “It was pretty crazy driving home and trying to get through it and seeing all the power poles down, and the trees down and the roofs off the houses.”

The roof of the former Hecker Country Store also suffered damage, leaving much of the roof and gutters scattered in a nearby lot.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage to determine if there are any signs of tornadic activity. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s warm and clear in the Heartland this morning, but by the late morning and into the...
First Alert: Severe weather this evening
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
A man admitted to selling devices that convert AR-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.
Stoddard Co. man admits to selling device that converts AR-style rifle into fully-automatic weapon

Latest News

For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman’s goat farm journey
For one young lady in the Heartland, everyday is a good day to be on the farm, which is why she...
One woman's goat farm journey
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado