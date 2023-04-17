Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on April 18 in honor of two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 18, in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died during a training exercise last month. (AP Photo)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 18, in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died during a training exercise last month.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the U.S. Army said Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas, and Staff Sergeant Taylor J. Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, died on March 29 when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Ky., during a routine training mission. The soldiers were assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The release said a celebration of life for Bolanos, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be held on April 18 at Mosaic Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.

Additionally, a celebration of life for Mitchell will be held on April 18 at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

