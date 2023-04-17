Heartland Votes

“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands

The restaurant was started by a group of friends with a family-like bond
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A group of work friends have started a restaurant together themed after a long-running sitcom about a group of women in the twilight of their lives. The Golden Girls Diner sells classic diner fare like hamburgers, hotdogs, and slawdogs as well as foods like spaghetti, lasagna, and subs. The restaurant got its name from the group of friends who run it. They worked together at another restaurant before starting this one.

“Charlene Brown, the one that owns it and manager, she came up with the idea after we all left the restaurant we’ve been at for so many years. And she just came up with the idea to open one and we all followed her. We’re all together again just like family,” says Debbie Smith, one of the “golden girls” who works there.

Kathy Counts, another employee, says their family-like friendship is an important aspect of their job.

“We are a family... We just have a bond together, and we work well together, and it’s very important that you have that when you have a job. It’s not just a job. This is your family, and they’re very important to me,” says Counts.

Counts adds, the diner has already gotten an amazing response from the community, with their hamburgers being a particular favorite item from the menu.

If you would like to check out the Golden Girls Diner, it is located at one-sixty-nine Suffolk Avenue in Richlands, Virginia. They are open Monday through Thursday 11:00 am-9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Notre Dame High School announced Paul Unterreiner is stepping down from his role as the boys...
Notre Dame High School head basketball coach stepping down
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

Latest News

File photo of an empty classroom.
Missouri House passes bill for bullet-proof doors, windows on schools
The Jackson Food Rally is returning to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Railroad depot in April.
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns
Herrin Police report they are investigating a suspicious death.
Police: Suspicious death investigation underway in Herrin, Ill.
Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument
Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns
Jackson Food Truck Rally returns