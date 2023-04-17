Food pantry in Vienna to receive $10K grant

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry is receiving thousands of dollars to help fight hunger.

According to Arrowleaf, organizers of the food pantry, the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation is awarding them $10,000 on Monday morning, April 17.

Arrowleaf said their food pantry is one of 28 organizations across the U.S. receiving a grant from the foundation.

“As the rippling effects of the pandemic are still felt, we’re thrilled to continue to stand alongside those working on the frontlines to ensure individuals in their communities are getting their basic needs met,” said Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Executive Director Julie Waitman in a released statement. “Food insecurity is happening all around us, and we’re honored to partner with organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.”

Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry is available to residents in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.

Arrowleaf says their pantry is designed to allow their clients choose what items they need in stead of pre-packaged boxes/bags.

