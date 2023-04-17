First Alert: Sunny, breezy Monday

(KFVS) - Winds will be gusty out of the west today, but it will be dry and sunny.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s northeast to around 70 degrees southwest.

There is a bit of a fire danger today because of low humidity.

Winds look to settle down tonight, allowing for a mostly clear, but very chilly night.

Frost is possible in a few locations by daybreak Tuesday.

After a chilly Tuesday morning, temps will quickly warm into the mid 70s and temps will be back near 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next threat of active weather will be Thursday into Friday, as a strong upper trough and cold front approaches the Heartland.

Severe storms are possible Thursday into Thursday night, followed by a heavy rain threat on Friday into Friday night.

Next weekend is looking dry, but much cooler and breezy.

