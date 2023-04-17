Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Sunny and breezy start to the work week......more thunderstorms on the horizon?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The work week will get off to a dry but breezy start.  A strong low pressure area over the Great Lakes will give us gusty west winds today…otherwise it will be sunny and mild with high ranging from the low 60s northeast to around 70 southwest.  Dew points/humidity will be pretty low today, so a bit of a fire danger.  Winds will settle down tonight…allowing for a mostly clear but chilly night.   There could even be a little frost in a few locations by daybreak Tuesday.

After a chilly Tuesday morning we’ll have a pretty quick warming trend…with afternoon temps back near 80° by Wednesday afternoon.  Our next threat of active weather will be Thursday into Friday, as a strong upper trough and cold front approach.  SPC is already watching our area for severe Thursday into Thursday night….followed by a heavy rain threat on Friday into Friday night.  At this point it looks to be dry but much cooler and breezy for next weekend.

