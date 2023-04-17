Heartland Votes

Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said. (Source: CNN/KMBC/KSHB/Family Photos)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A county prosecutor has filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly shot a teen twice while he was trying to pick up his siblings at the wrong address.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice while attempting to pick up his younger siblings at the wrong residential address.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has filed criminal charges against 84-year-old Andrew Lester in the shooting of Yarl. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Thompson stated the firearm used was a .32 revolver.

The prosecutor added the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison, and the range of punishment for armed criminal action is between 3-15 years.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office earlier in the day.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and a bond has been set at $200,000. Lester had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

Protestors gathered to speak out for justice for Yarl who was hospitalized for the severe gunshot injuries in the head.

Yarl’s father told KCTV5 that his son was taken home and even able to walk some in the hospital parking lot.

His family has started a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs and fees.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)

According to his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, around 10 p.m., Thursday evening, Yarl was heading to pick up his siblings and arrived at the wrong address.

The Kansas City police department stated the incident took place in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m.

The correct address Yarl was attempting to go to was a block away. According to Spoonmore, the homeowner opened his door and then opened fire on Yarl and shot him twice.

Yarl was able to get up and run to get help. He attempted to ask for help from three neighboring residential homes until someone was able to get help for him.

Police said on Sunday they held the suspect for 24 hours and did not charge him and added that they needed a statement from the victim.

Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night

Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves held a press conference Sunday afternoon along with Mayor Quinton Lucas, stating that detectives are committed to making a thorough investigation of the case.

“As a parent, I certainly feel for the mother of the victim and others in the family. My heart goes out to them,” Lucas said at the press conference.

On Spoonmore’s Instagram page, she has posted many of Yarl’s accomplishments and fond photos of him, with the text stating “tell his story so they won’t change his character.”

Yarl is a section leader in his school’s marching band and is said to be a top-base clarinet player in the state of Missouri. Spoonmore listed several activities that Yarl is a part of, including being a member of the Technology Student Association, Science Olympia team and Competition Jazz Band. Yarl recently earned the Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention.

At Sunday’s press conference, Lucas acknowledged the racial aspects of this case.

“This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized, diminished in any way. This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department,” he said.

Lee Merritt, a nationally recognized civil rights activist lawyer, widely known for representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, has taken the case. Another well-known journalist and activist assisting with the case is Shaun King, who has shared this story on his social media platform.

Since Yarl’s story has received national attention, many leaders, activists and celebrities have flooded social media with their support.

Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support for Yarl, as the incident has garnered national attention.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted of the need to work for legislation and the heart to change to prevent these tragedies.

Celebrities such as Halle Berry and Kerry Washington pleaded with the public to call the Clay County prosecutor, Zachary Thompson, and demand an immediate arrest.

Jennifer Hudson also tweeted that she is heartbroken for the 16-year-old and his family, and praying for a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/17
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
A grand jury in Akron voted not to indict 8 police officers involved in the deadly shooting of...
Akron mayor gives remarks at presser on investigation into shooting death
The Akron Police Department will now begin an internal investigation and review of the June 27...
Akron Police Department launches internal investigation
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed