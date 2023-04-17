Carjackers threw dog out window, then drive off in victim’s car, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Carjackers threw a woman’s dog out a car window as they fled in downtown St. Louis on Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Washington. A woman was delivering food and going back to her running 2020 Dodge Charger when a four-door sedan with a broken rear passenger window pulled up next to her car. Four armed suspects then got out of the sedan, pressed a gun against her and patted her down looking for items.

Three of the suspects then got into her car and threw her dog out of a window before they drove off. Her car was later found in Madison County, Illinois and a suspect was taken into custody.

