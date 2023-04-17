Heartland Votes

Carbondale hosts second annual Battle of the Mississippi All-Star Game

Battle of the Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Community High School hosted the second annual Battle of the Mississippi All-Star high school basketball game on Saturday.

Some of the best senior boys and girls players were invited to be a part of team Southern Illinois vs. team Southeast Missouri.

There was also a three-point competition as well as a dunk contest.

Herrin’s Sydney Allen won the girls three-point competition. Doniphan’s Max Owen brought home the boys title.

Nashville’s Bennett Briles took the top spot in the dunk contest.

Team Missouri won the girls game 80-78.

