Carbondale hosts second annual Battle of the Mississippi All-Star Game
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Community High School hosted the second annual Battle of the Mississippi All-Star high school basketball game on Saturday.
Some of the best senior boys and girls players were invited to be a part of team Southern Illinois vs. team Southeast Missouri.
There was also a three-point competition as well as a dunk contest.
Herrin’s Sydney Allen won the girls three-point competition. Doniphan’s Max Owen brought home the boys title.
Nashville’s Bennett Briles took the top spot in the dunk contest.
Team Missouri won the girls game 80-78.
