Cape Girardeau police investigating stolen vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported stolen vehicle over the weekend.

According to police, they responded to the 1000 block of William on Saturday, April 15 for a well-being check.

They talked to the victim who reported several juveniles had pointed guns at him and stole his vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle later Saturday evening.

No arrests have been made, as of Monday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

