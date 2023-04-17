Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at several people during an argument.

William Frierson, 20, was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they received a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the 0-100 block of N. Henderson around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Officers learned that there had been an altercation people several people.

Frierson was arrested in connection with the investigation.

