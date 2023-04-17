Cape Girardeau high school students build tiny home for hands-on experience

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s all about the hands-on experience for some high school students over at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

They learned to build a tiny home from the ground up.

Building a tiny home is not only giving the students real-world experiences, but turning a classroom into a construction site.

CTC Director Brock Crowley said this hands-on experience sets these students up for success.

“It gives us the ability to incorporate a lot of different concepts surrounding construction and, specifically, ground-up residential construction,” Crowley said.

It became a construction zone just three weeks ago. Day-by-day the students learned the craft.

“It teaches us a lot of lifeskills and a lot of things that you would want to do in the construction field after you graduate, kind of to build a house or any structure from the ground up,” junior Carter Cossou said.

“You learn to work together as a team, just day-to-day you’re getting stuff done. You’re standing up walls, you’re putting on siding, doing floors, roofs,” explained junior Colin Menz.

They say doing all the work themselves allows them to take ownership and pride in their work.

“This is a big project, so it’s gonna take a long time. So you just wanna come in and make sure that you get stuff done and that you get it done in a timely manner so you can see it,” Menz added.

“When we start from just like a stack of two-by-fours and we get a wall done and we stand it up it’s just really a sense of accomplishment,” junior Matthew Conklin said.

Once the tiny home is finished, the CTC plans to start construction on another tiny home project in the future.

