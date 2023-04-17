Heartland Votes

5-year-old dead after tractor accident in Lincoln County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere Tractor in Lincoln County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property on Apex Lane, near Marre Road, in rural Lincoln County around 1 p.m. The boy fell out of a door and was run over by the tractor. The boy was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

