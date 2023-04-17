Heartland Votes

2nd annual Juneteenth day celebration in Cape Girardeau set for June 17

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 17, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau will host its second annual Juneteenth day celebration at Ivers Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a release from Visit Cape, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas when word of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War reached the state, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, designating June 19 as Juneteenth day.

The celebration in Cape will have children’s activities, food, a raffle and entertainment including the Ivas John Band, Pfunk Dat, Cat Daddy O and the Juneteenth Community Choir. Author and poet Ebony Stewart will be in attendance, sharing inspiring words with the community.

