Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
ALEA confirms 4 people have died and multiple others are injured
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - State and local officials called a 10 a.m. news conference to provide updates on an Alabama mass shooting.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Dadevill is a small city located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.
The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.
“This is going to be a long, complicated process,” said ALEA spokesman, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, who said a methodical investigation will be conducted.
A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and investigators did not take questions during their news conference.
The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
REACTION
First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”
