Raúl Prieto Ramírez to perform free organ concert at Shryock Auditorium next month

On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., concert organist, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will perform at Shryock...
On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., concert organist, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will perform at Shryock Auditorium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., concert organist, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will perform at Shryock Auditorium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

The concert, sponsored by the Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, is free and also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Southern Illinois Chapter.

According to a release from the Chapter, Ramírez is the San Diego civic organist and presents over 55 concerts a year--most of which are entirely from memory. Ramírez is primarily a concert artist who performs at major festivals and concert halls around the world, but he is also featured for master classes.

Ramírez founded the International Organ Festival/Academy in Barcelona, the Sursa American Organ Competition in partnership with Moscow and served as organ consultant for both religious and civil institutions, according to the release.

