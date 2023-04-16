Power outages reported in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Saturday, April 15.

Crews are working quickly to restore power.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

Bollinger County: 28 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 49 customers

Perry County: 51 customers

Ripley County: 21 customers

Ameren Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County: 11 customers

Mississippi County: 1 customer



Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation:

Carlisle County: 1 customer

McCracken County: 11 customers

Ameren Illinois:

Franklin County: 3,001 customers

Hamilton County: 176 customers

Jefferson County: 371 customers

Perry County: 63 customers

Williamson County: 1 customer

