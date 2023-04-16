Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Saturday, April 15.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Saturday, April 15.

Crews are working quickly to restore power.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

  • Bollinger County: 28 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 49 customers
  • Perry County: 51 customers
  • Ripley County: 21 customers

Ameren Missouri:

  • Cape Girardeau County: 11 customers
  • Mississippi County: 1 customer

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation:

  • Carlisle County: 1 customer
  • McCracken County: 11 customers

Ameren Illinois:

  • Franklin County: 3,001 customers
  • Hamilton County: 176 customers
  • Jefferson County: 371 customers
  • Perry County: 63 customers
  • Williamson County: 1 customer

